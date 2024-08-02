Hero teenager and sergeant reunite with man they helped save

By Christiana Ford

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old is being hailed a hero after helping save a man’s life at a Clinton Township car wash.

Fifty-five-year-old Ed Futura was at Car Clean Center when he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 13.

Thirteen-year-old Richard Blackwell noticed the man on the ground and after calling 911, he found a police officer, Sgt. Paul Collins, in the area to flag down.

“I was stopped at the stop sign and he just ran up and started screaming what was going on at the car wash,” Collins said.

Giving the importance of fast action during cardiac arrest, Richard’s quick thinking to get an officer nearby is credited with helping keep Futura alive.

“When you found me, your unwavering courage saved my life. You sprang into action and became a true superhero,” Futura read from a personalized letter he wrote to Richard.

Collins began CPR until the Clinton Township Fire Department and Medstar arrived approximately 38 seconds after they received a call and transported Futura to a hospital.

Car wash owner Christopher Trinity says he also assisted with helping Futura until emergency personnel arrived.

Collins, Richard and the full emergency response team were honored in a special presentation at the Clinton Township Police Department on Thursday where they received awards.

Futura went from the intensive care unit to being read his last rites to smiling when reconnected with all involved.

His mother hugged Richard for his help.

“In 24 years of doing this, this is probably one of the most compelling things that happened to me on this job, I’ll tell you that,” Collins said.

Collins added that Richard is an example for all bystanders encouraged to take action to help others in need.

Richard was joined at the presentation by his mother, father and other family members who glowed with approval.

His mother was visibly emotional hearing the kuddos given to her son.

