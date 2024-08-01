WATCH: Fugitive on the run for 30 years arrested in Iowa for no rear reflector on his bicycle



KCCI, WEST DES MOINES POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Newly released bodycam footage reveals the arrest of a fugitive who had been on the run for 30 years by the West Des Moines Police.

KCCI first brought you this story earlier this month. Officers stopped George Hartleroad on June 26 for not having a rear reflector on his bicycle. Hartleroad is heard giving the officers a fake name and a fake social security number.

Hartleroad claimed to have been living in Iowa for two decades. The police continued to question him for 30 minutes, growing suspicious of his evasive responses.

“Alright brother, time to be honest with me, OK? So the info you give me comes back to a dead guy. Gregory Stallins is dead,” an officer is heard questioning Hartleroad in the video.

Hartleroad is heard doubling down on the fake identity when the officer questions him again.

“You’re Gregory, you’re just not dead?” the officer asks.

“I’m not dead,” Hartleroad responds.

Eventually, Hartleroad revealed his real identity. The police discovered that he is a convicted rapist who had been wanted out of Wisconsin since 1995. Hartleroad was then taken into custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.