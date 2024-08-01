Man accused of pretending to be bail bondsman

By Rachael Perry

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Palm Beach County officials say Joey Footman, with the help of his brother, pretended to be a bail bondsman and stole thousands of dollars from a victim.

Court records show that while in the Palm Beach County Jail, Joey Footman’s brother, Jonathan, convinced another inmate that Joey Footman was a bail bondsman and could help him get out.

The two are accused of taking about $8,000 from the victim.

The Footman brothers are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a combined total of $165,000 in bail.

