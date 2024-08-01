Family identifies 2 men who drowned while launching fishing boat at lake

By Amsley Benes and Sean MacKinnon

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha first responders recovered two men who drowned at Cunningham Lake early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at the lake, located near N 96th and State streets, around 7 a.m.

Investigators said that two men went into the water while launching their fishing boat, and it got away from them.

The men went after the boat and did not resurface, authorities said.

Crews brought out the dive team for recovery and used sonar to search for the men, investigators said.

Investigators said that both men were located and pulled out of the water. It’s the third death in the lake in less than a week.

Family identified the two men as brothers Elmer Crumbley, 71, and Jimmy Crumbley, 76.

KETV’s Sean MacKinnon talked to a woman who’s the niece of the two men. She said they were brothers, good men, and pillars in their community.

“I just wanted to get the message out that he was a good man and that this didn’t deserve to happen to him,” Alyssa Daigre said.

Elmer’s north Omaha community connections run deep. He coached state senator Justin Wayne’s basketball team and remained Wayne’s mentor through high school and college.

Wayne and Elmer were proud Kappa Alpha Psi brothers, lived a block apart and Wayne says Elmer never stopped imparting wisdom.

“He literally lives like two blocks from me, so I would see him all the time and anytime I’m struggling down here in Lincoln he would just always say stay true to yourself, just be who you are and never forget where you come from. And I take that to heart. He will be deeply missed,” Wayne said.

This is now the third drowning death at Cunningham Lake in five days

The lake’s development trust executive director Brooke Bench says it’s not a problem with the lake itself.

“No there’s no undercurrents or anything like that,” Bench said. “It was a tragic accident and it had nothing to do with the lake or the ramp or anything here.”

Bench says he offers his condolences to the Crumbley’s friends and family.

“We don’t want to have that happen here or anywhere. And I’m sure they fished their whole life. And it’s just an awful tragedy,” he said.

Another man who knew the family told KETV he was friends with one of the brothers. He and that brother were both Vietnam veterans.

Both men were active members of their church. Father Dave Korth even showed up to the lake to help the family retrieve the boat Wednesday. He was choked up at the loss of the two men.

“The St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Community experienced a tragic loss today with the drowning deaths of Elmer and James Crumbley. The Crumbley family are pillars of the Church Community. Elmer and James will be dearly missed! But we walk by the faith that Jesus Christ has conquered death, so that our loss is their gain!” Father Dave Korth said in a statement.

Omaha police are now investigating the drowning, which authorities said was accidental.

Swimming is prohibited at the lake, and the Omaha Fire Department asks people to wear a life jacket when they’re out on the water.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.