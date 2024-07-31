Wisconsin delegate receives apology after denied access to Harris rally in Milwaukee

By Emilee Fannon

MADISON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wisconsin delegate is speaking out after he says he was denied access to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Milwaukee County last week.

Roman Fritz, a 19-year-old delegate for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said he was surprised when he was turned away from the event in West Allis that marked Harris’ first presidential campaign rally since President Joe Biden left the 2024 race.

Fritz, who also chairs the Young Delegates Coalition, a group of delegates under the age of 35 working to amplify younger voices, was invited by WisDems and received an RSVP to attend Tuesday’s event.

However, Fritz said, things took a turn when he claims a Secret Service agent indicated they saw posts on his Instagram supporting Palestine and a pro-Palestine protest happening near the event. The posts also detailed Frtiz decision to not endorse Harris in the days following a string of support from prominent Democrats getting behind her campaign.

“They said, hey — we looked at your Instagram and it says you support Palestine and the protest outside,” Fritz said. “They said, we’re not going to be able to let you in because you might interrupt. And I said, I’ve shown no intention of interrupting.”

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, was not aware of the situation until CBS 58 asked him about it Monday morning.

“I’m not familiar with what happened last week, but I know there is enormous enthusiasm across the state,” Wikler said during a press event in Madison.

Hours later, during our interview, Fritz received a phone call from Wikler who apologized for the mishap at the campaign rally.

“He apologized and said he’s really sorry that it happened,” said Fritz.

The Harris campaign declined to comment on what happened or who made the decision to reject Fritz.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student said he’s not holding any grudges, but his concern going forward is whether he’ll face similar problems when Chicago hosts the Democratic National Convention next month.

In a statement, the Harris campaign expressed confidence he won’t be turned away at the DNC.

“We have been in touch with the State Party, which has assured this individual will be seated as a delegate at the convention,” the campaign said.

Fritz also speculated he wasn’t allowed at the Harris rally because he voiced concerns to Wikler and other state party leaders about the Democratic National Committee planning to hold a virtual roll call for delegates to choose a presidential nominee before heading to Chicago.

The convention committee plans to meet before Aug. 7, 12 days before the party’s convention begins.

“A lot of delegates feel like this process is being rushed,” Fritz said. “I feel like my voice is being silenced a little bit.”

Regardless of what happened, Fritz said he’s still likely to vote for Harris in November but added he’s hesitant to pledge his support to the vice president ahead of the convention.

