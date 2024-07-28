Artwork stolen by Nazis returned to rightful owner’s family. Here’s what they’re doing with it.

By Alice Gainer

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A work of art that Nazis stole from a man who was murdered in a concentration camp has been returned to the rightful owner’s family.

Austrian artist Egon Schiele’s 1918 drawing entitled “Seated Nude Woman, Front View” was on full display in New York City as the grateful family spoke about their plans for it Friday.

Nazis stole dozens of art pieces from Fritz Grünbaum, Manhattan DA says

The drawing, believed to be of Schiele’s wife, belonged to Fritz Grünbaum, an Austrian-Jewish cabaret performer.

“This piece, along with more than 80 other drawings were stolen by the Nazis from Mr. Grünbaum before he was murdered in a concentration camp,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The drawing was eventually purchased by the Papanec family, who fled the Nazis and came to the U.S., but had no idea it was stolen.

“Helene and Ernst Papanec, who acquired this drawing, did so to really connect themselves to their Viennese roots, to their roots of Austrian expressionism and it was very important with them to really, to have this drawing in their home and I know they derived great pleasure from it,” said Rocco Orlando, a Papanek family in-law.

Grünbaum’s family has plans for the reacquired artwork

The Papanek family returned the drawing to Grünbaum’s family.

“We, as his family, seek to carry forth his legacy in the Grünbaum-Fischer Foundation. This foundation uses the proceeds of the sales of works, including the one you have restituted today, to support young, wonderfully talented and underprivileged performing artists,” said Paul Reif, one of Grünbaum’s relatives.

Schiele’s drawing is the 11th work of art returned to Grünbaum’s family.

“Tracing history of this artwork gives us an important opportunity to acknowledge the terrible stain in our world’s history of the horrific events of the Holocaust and honor the legacy of those who were murdered,” said Bragg.

The Manhattan DA’s antiquities trafficking unit said 1,000 more objects will be returned in the coming months.

