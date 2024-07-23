Homes destroyed, evacuation orders issued as pair of large fires rage in Riverside County

By Dean Fioresi

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A pair of large brush fires are currently burning in Riverside County, both of which temporarily prompted evacuation orders for people living near the fire zones on Sunday.

In Riverside, the Hawarden Fire has currently torched 520 acres, completely destroyed six homes and damaged seven others in a massive blaze that was reportedly ignited by fireworks.

It was first reported a little before 1:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hawarden Drive, and at one point nearly 1,500 homes were threatened by the devastating and fast-moving fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for more than 2,500 people living near Eagle Crest Court, Chartwell Drive, Horace Street, Hawarden Drive and Barry Road and Via Vista, moving towards Trautwein and Alessandro, according to the Riverside Fire Department. People seeking refuge could at the Orange Terrace Community Center, located on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway in Riverside.

At around 6 p.m., crews reported that forward progress of the fire had been halted. Despite this, evacuation orders are expected to remain in place overnight as crews continue working to overhaul the area and extinguish any lingering hotspots that may arise.

Captain Paul Seawright says that two people have suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire, but the nature of their injuries has not been reported.

SkyCal flew over the fire Sunday afternoon, where several homes could be seen engulfed in large flames as crews worked to douse them with water. So far, as many as three structures have been destroyed.

Some civilians could even be seen trying to protect their homes, scooping buckets of water from a swimming pool and using garden hoses to douse the brush near large flames burning on the perimeter of their property.

Water-dropping aircraft and other tankers could be seen working to control the forward spread of the flames.

RPD Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback tells KCAL News that they are looking into illegal fireworks as a possible factor, which RFD arson investigators confirmed later Sunday evening.

As of Monday evening, no suspects had been arrested in connection with the fire, but officials say that they will prosecute them when located.

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of why fireworks are illegal,” said Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson. “Our investigators will continue relentlessly until we are assured that the suspects have been caught.”

Investigators were able to determine that the suspects used an M-series style of firework, based on witness accounts and video of the incident, which allowed them to confirm that the firework caught dry brush on fire before igniting a car.

“We will seek restitution through the court system in regard to the damages that occurred,” said RFD Captain Greg White.

Late Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure that resources to suppress the massive fire were available to Riverside County officials.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund, aims to assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to fires to apply for 75% reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs, the governor’s statement said.

On Monday, some residents reacted to the chaotic moments that the fire rapidly approached their homes.

“The sounds is what got me the most — just the crackling, and right in your ear,” said Marco DeLaval, who rushed to his father’s home as the fire closed in. “150-foot wall of fire just wind curling the flames toward you.”

Eagle Fire in Corona The Eagle Fire, which is burning just east of nearby Corona, has consumed approximately 1,600 acres as of 12 a.m. on Monday, according to Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department crews, who are fighting the blaze both via the sky and ground.

Evacuation orders had previously been issued for a large swath of homes near the fire zone, which included people living in RVC-0968, RVC-0969, RVC-1052, RVC-1054, RVC-1055, RVC-1168 and RVC-1270. Warnings were also been issued for zones RVC-1162, RVC-1163, RVC-1164, RVC-1165, RVC-1166, RVC-1167, RVC-1169, RVC-1264 and RVC-1268.

The evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday as crews began to gain the upper hand on the blaze, which is now about 98% contained.

A full map of zones under evacuation can be viewed on the Cal Fire website.

Those impacted by the evacuations were able to report to a care and reception center at Santiago High School, located at 1395 E. Foothill Parkway in Corona, while animals could be taken to the Riverside County Animal Shelter at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard in Jurupa Valley.

Crews say that the blaze, which was first reported near Cajalco Road and Eagle Canyon Road at around 2:15 p.m., was at one point burning at a rapid rate through brush in the area and was presenting an “immediate threat to life” as it continued to move towards homes.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire.

No injuries have yet been reported.

La Sierra Fire near Lake Matthews On Saturday, crews were also busy working to contain a fire burning near Lake Matthews. It quickly grew to consume around 125 acres, where it remained a day later.

Cal Fire personnel reported that the fire was 50% contained as of Sunday afternoon and that no injuries were reported.

It sparked at around 5:10 p.m. near La Sierra Avenue and Tin Mine Road, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

No evacuation orders have been issued in connection with the blaze.

As the firefight continued, crews closed La Sierra Avenue between Cajalco Road and El Sobrante Road.

Air Quality Concerns Heightened Because of the large fires burning throughout Riverside County, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an smoke advisory due to the poor air quality in the region.

The increased smoke will cause heightened levels of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, throughout the area, which could create health issues for some residents.

People living in the impacted areas are reminded to limit their exposure outdoors, keep doors and windows closed and avoid vigorous physical activity. Additionally, they are advised to run their air conditioning and any air purifiers if possible.

