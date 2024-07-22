Opening statements set for Monday in Jerry Jones paternity suit in Texarkana

By Web staff

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — Opening statements are expected Monday in Texarkana in the civil trial involving Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones is counter suing Alexandra Davis who claims to be his daughter for breaking a contract Davis’ mother Cynthia signed in 1998.

Jones filed the counter suit after Davis’ defamation suit was dismissed in March.

Jones denies being Davis’ father.

The jury trial is expected to last four to fives days.

