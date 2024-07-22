Long-time Texarkana, Ark. woman honored with street topper in neighborhood

By TRACY GLADNEY

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — A long-time resident of Texarkana, Ark., Thelma Evans, was honored earlier this month with a dedication of a street topper named after her in her neighborhood off Charles St.

Mrs. Evans is 103 years old and has lived in the same residence for over 80 years.

Her son, Charles Evans, said she has seen a lot of different people come and go.

Mrs. Evans was born in 1921 in Ashdown, Ark.

In her earlier years, she worked at the former Lone Star Ammunition Plant and later as a cosmetologist.

Ward 2 Director Laney Harris got the ball rolling on the signage that reads, “In honor of Mrs. Thelma Evans. Devoted neighbor.”

The city thanked her for being such an outstanding community member.

When asked what her secret is to live a long life, Mrs. Evans replied, “Love everybody.”

