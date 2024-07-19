Universal Charter Schools program aims to grow their own teachers amid staffing shortage

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — As school districts across the country continue to face teacher shortages, Universal Charter schools in Philadelphia has gotten creative with the launch of their Aspiring Teachers initiative.

The goal is to fill classrooms with homegrown talent.

Talent like Marissa Rivers, who was once a substitute teacher but is now permanently head of the class.

This Fall, Rivers will be returning to Alcorn Universal Charter school as a full time teacher.

She is the charter schools’ first para professional to complete their Aspiring Teachers program, which is aimed at taking those in a secondary classroom roles who are already in the school system and footing the bill to get them certified.

The program is in partnership with LaSalle University and is made possible through funding from Philadelphia works and other donors.

