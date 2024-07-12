Shelly the tortoise removed from home at Scenic Hills Elementary School, despite community backlash

By Madeleine Wright

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (KYW) — It was an emotional day at Scenic Hills Elementary School in Springfield as a beloved tortoise was removed from his home.

Shelly the African spurred tortoise has lived at the ecology center, located in the school’s courtyard, for 24 years, but the school board decided to remove him last month, saying it’s not safe for children to be exposed to animal waste.

On Thursday, the 75-lb. reptile was loaded into a dog crate at the school and driven to his new home, the backyard of retired second-grade teacher Donna Storti.

“What I feel sad about is the children,” Storti said. “He loves being with the children and people. So that’s what saddens me the most.”

Retired principal Madeleine O’Dowd was there to say goodbye.

“I’m heartbroken about it,” said O’Dowd. “I feel that Shelly offers so much to the students at Scenic Hills Elementary School. He listens to them read. He’s there when they’re having a bad day.”

The decision to evict the 45-year-old tortoise was part of a larger plan to dismantle the ecology center. Parents put up signs saying “Save Shelly,” started a petition with more than 3,000 signatures, and even held a protest on June 7 to keep Shelly at the school.

“Who would think a tortoise would rally the community?” Storti said. “And he really did.”

While administrators didn’t change their mind about removing Shelley, they did agree to keep the birds, frogs and box turtles at the ecology center, while making some safety modifications to the pond.

The community raised over $6,000 to help Storti build a pen for Shelley and buy food.

“The community reached out and said we’re all in together, which was amazing,” Storti said.

Storti said Shelley will be more than just a pet.

“I guess what I was thinking, the last lesson I want to teach my children isn’t giving up on something, you know, and we’re family, and we take care of our family members,” Storti said.

