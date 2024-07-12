Grateful Windsor Heights family gives plaque to fire department for its aid in a woman’s final months

By Kayla James

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa (KCCI) — It’s not uncommon for first responders to be thanked for their efforts, but to receive a plaque from a family in a show of gratitude is a bit different. However, that’s one the Windsor Heights Fire Department experienced in late June, from a grateful husband.

Dave and Sandra Carson have lived in Windsor Heights for decades. It’s where they raised their now-grown children and where the couple has made lifelong friends.

“Mom was kind of the hub of the family,” said Crystal Brink, one of Dave and Sandra’s daughters.

“Dad is the character. He was a salesman. He’s just that funny, outgoing guy,” added Carol Kelly, another one of Dave and Sandra’s daughters. “My mom was the strong, silent one and quiet with her one little liners that would make you crack up.”

The sisters are just two of four children. They’re close family in every way that matters, however there is a physical distance. Their parents were in their 80s and the only ones living in Iowa.

Sandra had a neurological condition that worsened as time went on.

“We knew that the fire department was being called more often because mom was falling or dad couldn’t get her up,” Brink said.

Kelly said the fire department came out 22 times since the start of the year.

The number of times didn’t matter to the Windsor Heights Fire Department.

“Our crews got real close with them because we — I don’t know, maybe five or six times a month, nothing crazy — we’d go quite a bit,” said Chief Jim Mease of the Windsor Heights Fire Department.

With medical bags packed and no questions asked, members of the Windsor Heights Fire Department would drive out to the Carson’s home quickly. Mease said the calls would often be for a lift assist or something along those lines.

“Mr. Carson would always feel bad for calling us, but we’d always tell him that’s what we do,” Mease said. “Don’t ever feel like you can’t call us.”

Mease said the Carsons became an extended family. Firefighters would even call Sandra “Grandma Sandy.”

They weren’t the only ones who felt a close connection to the Carsons.

“It was very hard,” said Susan Skeries, a Windsor Heights city council member. “It was like my grandma passed away.”

In addition to being city council members, Skeries and her husband own a lawn care company. They mowed the Carsons’ lawn and have known the couple for eight years.

Skeries said when Sandra became sick, she did what she needed to do to find options for the couple who wanted to remain in the city.

“There are agencies around that are able to help out with aging in place so that our residents are able to stay in Windsor Heights for as long as they can,” Skeries said.

Sandra died on May 24. She was laid to rest five days later.

Her celebration of life was well attended by loved ones, neighbors who always lent a helping hand, and members of the Windsor Heights Fire Department.

“The minute they walked through the door, I went to greet them, and I just started bawling,” Kelly said. “They’re like, ‘This is what we do. We love your mom. Your parents are great.'”

Skeries told KCCI that Dave reached out to her two days following the funeral, asking if she could help him get a plaque to the fire department.

“Through another council member, Threase Harms, and myself — we kind of worded the plaque for Dave and then provided it to Dave prior to us ordering the plaque and he approved of the wording,” Skeries said.

In late June, Dave dropped by the Windsor Heights Fire Department and presented them with the plaque: “Presented to: Windsor Heights Fire Department. In appreciation to the Windsor Heights Fire Department for your kind and compassionate service to Sandra Carson (1940-2024). With gratitude, Dave Carson and family.”

“We don’t expect anything extra. We just go to calls and help people,” Mease said. “So yeah, it definitely makes you feel valued.”

“We know those guys love our parents,” Brink said. “They truly cared for them and that meant so much to us.”

Following Sandra’s death, Dave and his family asked for any donations to be made out to the Windsor Heights Fire Department. Mease told KCCI that money will go towards equipment and training.

