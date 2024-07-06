Police officer assaulted after illegal fireworks incident, three facing charges

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men are facing charges after a police officer was hospitalized in an incident involving illegal fireworks in southwest Baltimore on July 4.

Baltimore city police say officers found a large pile of illegal fireworks stashed under a tent in the 2500 block of McHenry street.

According to police, while officers were removing the fireworks, several people tried to stop them by grabbing the fireworks and assaulting officers.

BPD Detective Freddie Talbert said, “During this incident, an individual decided to throw fireworks near our officers, injuring one of our officers.”

The officer suffered an injury to the eye and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Three men were arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. The Baltimore bomb squad unit recovered the dozens of fireworks that were seized, and ATF agents were notified.

Firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and any firework that is shot from a mortar tube are illegal in the state of Maryland. Maryland only allows gold-labeled sparklers, novelty items like Party poppers, and ground-based sparkler devices.

However, all fireworks are banned in Baltimore city, as BCFD chief James Wallace reminded the public ahead of the holiday.

“Please remember fireworks are illegal within the city of Baltimore city limits and that every year injuries occur due to fireworks misuse,” said Wallace.

The U.S. consumer product safety commission said it received reports of eight deaths and an estimated 9,700 injuries related to fireworks in 2023 alone.

