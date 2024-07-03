Wisconsin fugitive wanted for 30 years arrested in West Des Moines

By KCCI Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A fugitive wanted for three decades out of Wisconsin was captured in West Des Moines last week.

West Des Moines Police arrested George Hartleroad on June 26. He was homeless and living near the Valley Junction area. Court records show officers stopped him for having no rear reflector on his bicycle.

Police say he gave a fake name and then eventually gave his real name. Once they ran his name they realized he’s been wanted by authorities in Wisconsin since 1994.

Wisconsin state records say Hartleroad is a convicted rapist in a 1983 case.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says he served 5 years in prison and later escaped a halfway house. He has been wanted ever since.

Hartleroad is now in the Polk County jail awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.