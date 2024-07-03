Separate fires burn woods, ambulance station

By Craig Ford

LAMAR COUNTY, Mississippi (WTVA) — A fire in Lamar County, Alabama, burned approximately 60 acres of woods between Vernon and Sulligent on Tuesday.

Lamar County Emergency Management Director Mike Wisdom said a power line popped and started the fire in the area of Beaver Creek Road.

Firefighters received a called around 1:30 p.m.

They spent approximately five to six hours trying to get the flames out.

Wisdom said bulldozers had to keep cutting fire lanes to try to prevent the fire from spreading because it was so windy.

No homes were damaged in the fire. No one was hurt.

Firefighters from Sulligent, Vernon and Crossville responded as did the Alabama Forestry Commission and ambulances from North Lamar Rescue and Lamar Ambulance.

Meanwhile, firefighters worked on another fire in Sulligent at North Lamar Rescue, which is a volunteer ambulance service.

Firefighters received a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, to the building behind City Hall.

Lamar County Emergency Management Director Mike Wisdom described the building as a total loss.

The fire also damaged one of the two ambulances stationed there as well as a storm siren.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

