Missing teen Byson Muir found safe; parents arrested

LOGANSPORT, Indiana (WLFI) — Missing Cass County teenager Bryson Muir has been found safe after Indiana State Police raided his parent’s compound Wednesday morning.

Daniel and Kristen Muir were arrested, while Bryson was released to the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

The raid happened around 6 a.m., when an ISP SWAT team served a search warrant at the Muir’s home in the 1700 block of U.S. 24 in Logansport.

Bryson was “safe and well,” according to an ISP news release, but still had a black eye pictured in the agency’s Silver Alert, Sgt. Steven Glass says.

His parents remain uncooperative after they backed out of a meeting with detectives on Friday, Glass says.

Bryson went missing June 16 after his grandmother called police to report possible domestic violence.

He had last been seen leaving his grandmother’s home in Ohio with his mother, Kristen.

Kristen was pulled over minutes later by Ohio police, but Bryson wasn’t in the SUV.

Two days later, Cass County DCS called ISP to investigate allegations of domestic violence on Bryson.

That sparked a plea from ISP for the public’s help to find the 14-year-old boy.

Glass explains why ISP waited more than two weeks to raid the Logansport compound.

“With these types of investigations, they take a lot of time,” Glass says. “There’s a lot of moving parts. There’s a lot of people to talk to. There’s a lot of questions that we need answers to, to put it all together. And ultimately, we want to do it right.”

Bryson’s father, Daniel, is a former Indianapolis Colts defensive back with ties to an extreme religious group, called Straitway, that some consider to be a cult.

ISP notes in a news release the Muir’s SUV and home is owned by an organization called the Servant Leader’s Foundation.

Glass didn’t share what troopers found while searching the property.

Daniel and Kristen face felony charges of obstruction of justice. Daniel is also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

News 18 requested court documents related to their charges. The Cass County Clerk’s Office says the cases are sealed.

