‘I’ve been told I have maybe a year’: Community rallies around man in need of heart transplant

By Jillian Kay

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WAAY) — The clock is ticking for a Huntsville man in need of a heart transplant. Doctors say he could have just one year to live.

Folks in the community are holding onto hope. Those closest to Corey Steger held a cook-out fundraiser in his honor Saturday.

Decades ago, doctors diagnosed Steger with lupus. It’s a chronic illness that happens when your immune system attacks healthy tissues and organs.

Steger says that disease grew aggressive and the medications he took, wore down his heart.

“I’ve been told I have maybe a year,” Steger said. “I’m in the process of trying to get on the list for a heart transplant.”

Steger has congestive heart failure, and time is of the essence.

“I just have to take it day by day,” Steger explained. “It’s hard.”

That’s why folks in the community like Earl Wootson with Low Profile Cars are trying to make each day a bit brighter.

“When he needed us, we stepped up to the mic,” Wootson said.

He and his organization stepped up without hesitation. They grilled juicy hot dogs and hamburgers for all to enjoy.

Wootson says his club is small, but they help in big ways!

“We try to spread love throughout our community,” Wootson explained. “One day, bad health may come to you. So, you would want people to help you as well as you help them.”

All donations from their cook-out fundraiser went toward Steger’s medical bills.

Wootson says it’s something they didn’t need to do, but it’s something his club wanted to do.

While Steger waits to get on a heart transplant waiting list, his family and friends rally around him.

If you couldn’t make it to the cook-out, you can support Steger by visiting his Facebook page for more information.

