“Do the Right Thing” block party celebrates Spike Lee classic 35 years later in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — It has been 35 years since “Do the Right Thing” was released, and Brooklyn came out to celebrate Spike Lee’s iconic movie in style.

Hundreds of people showed up for a block party Sunday in Bedford-Stuyvesant, complete with live music, street vendors and an appearance from the award-winning director himself.

The 1989 movie explored racial tensions in the neighborhood on the hottest day of the summer.

Sunday’s block party was held right where it was filmed on Do The Right Thing Way, a portion of Stuyvesant Avenue between Lexington and Quincy streets.

Giancarlo Esposito from “Do the Right Thing” cast Video posted online shows Lee on stage addressing the crowd, along with some of the cast and crew. Special guests included actor Giancarlo Esposito, editor Barry Brown and rapper Flava Flav.

“He changed the face of history, he changed the face of filmmaking, that man right there — Spike Lee — made it all happen. Changed my life, changed your life. Rock out and party Brooklyn!” said Esposito, who played Buggin’ Out in the movie and went on to star in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

Flava Flav led the crowd in a “Do or die Bed-Stuy” cheer before performing “Fight the Power.”

