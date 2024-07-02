63-year-old powerlifter returns to competition after knee replacement

By Jenna Fink

SAHUARITA, Arizona (KVOA) — A retired Tucson firefighter turned powerlifter is getting back on the competitive stage.

63-year-old Michael Carreon holds the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) state record in bench press in his age division. He benched a record 341 pounds at the 2023 Southwest Summer Slam in Tucson last July.

Since then, he had partial knee replacement surgery on his right knee. For a month after the surgery, Carreon couldn’t move his foot or extend his leg. That left his future in the sport up in the air. However, Carreon was determined to come back stronger.

“About six months later, the pain went away and I started to do physical therapy,” Carreon said. “I started to go through my routine and form and noticed I was progressing rapidly. I went ahead and signed up with six months down the road. My training has been going very well. I’m back to my same lifting numbers if not better.”

Carreon hopes to break his own bench press record and win his third straight Masters Full Power Event at the Southwest Summer Slam July 20th. He plans to squat more than 350 pounds, deadlift over 400 pounds and bench press 350 pounds.

“The competition and the practice daily has kept me grounded and focused,” Carreon said. “It has been nothing but positive results. For 63 years old, I feel very well. I feel like it inspires others especially older people who think ‘I can’t do it anymore’. You really can if you keep moving. It stimulates a lot of circulation and generates positive chemicals for your outlook on life.”

Carreon began powerlifting in 2022 after retiring from a 20-year career with the Tucson Fire Department.

“My motto is always to keep moving, stay active and stay positive,” Carreon said.

