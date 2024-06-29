Pan Mass Challenge rider giving back to Dana-Farber, who treated her cancer while pregnant

By Tiffany Chan

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Mansfield mother and first-time Pan Mass Challenge rider said she’s looking forward to giving back to the organization that saved both her and her daughter’s lives.

Sarah Krajewski is a two-time cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was 16 and breast cancer in 2021. Her breast cancer diagnosis also came with some shocking news.

“When I found out that I had it, the bigger surprise was I was actually 10 weeks pregnant,” said Krajewski.

Krajewski faced a grueling journey of battling cancer while pregnant and taking care of her two young daughters, Amelia and Addy. She also endured morning sickness made worse by the toll of chemotherapy and surgery to remove the cancerous tumor.

“It’s funny because it’s like, not anything making it easier but it takes the focus off yourself and really places it on your baby.”

Krajewski said she found the will to keep fighting through her family, friends and team of doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“The people around you are what make you strong, said Krajewski. “So my friends, my family, my husband, my kids. Everybody just carried me through that time. So even when I was struggling, they were just wonderful.”

Krajewski and her baby daughter, Annabelle, walked the path of cancer together and fought it courageously. She’s now ready to pedal 77 miles from Bourne to Provincetown to give back to the organization that helped them.

“PMC is what I can do rather than focusing on all the negative that had happened to me and Annabelle,” said Krajewski. “Saying, OK, I went through this but now look at what we can do? We can do hard things. It’s something I actually tell my girls all the time – we can do hard things.”

This year’s Pan Mass Challenge ride takes place on Aug. 3 and 4. WBZ-TV is proud to be the Pan Mass Challenge’s media partner.

