Sheriff’s Department awards woman who found missing K9
By KGUN News Staff
Click here for updates on this story
PIMA COUNTY, Arizonia (KGUN) — The woman who found the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s lost K9 Daemen was honored today by PCSD.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos awarded Jennifer Bengs a commendation for finding the pup after it went missing the night before last.
“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department wants to thank Jennifer Bengs and her family,” a post on PCSD’s Facebook page said. “They found our beloved K9 Daemen and called us after seeing the pup’s face on the news.”
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.