Mother charged with murder in deaths of her 2 young children

LAKEWOOD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — A mother in New Jersey has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young children, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Naomi Elkins, 27, of Lakewood Township, is accused of stabbing her 1-year-old child and drowning her 3-year-old.

Lakewood Township police responded to a home on Shenandoah Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of two children in cardiac arrest. Officers attempted to give lifesaving aid to the children but were unsuccessful.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators claim Elkins is responsible for both their deaths.

She was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Ocean County Jail until a detention hearing.

