Double-amputee braves the heat to raise funds for fellow veterans

By Alvin Ivy

TUPELO, Mississippi (WTVA) — A local veteran is camping out at the Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo.

Veteran Scott Burns is spending an entire week camped outside in this extreme heat to help raise money for disabled veterans.

Burns had both legs amputated below the knee because of a service-related injury during his time in the Marines.

He started the nonprofit 7 Days for the Troops to help disabled veterans.

“Being out here in the heat, it’s nothing compared to the sacrifice our men and women are making right now around the world in different places away from home,” Burns said. “They’re probably much more uncomfortable than I am right now.”

The goal for this year is $60,000, which would provide enough money to help two veterans with housing issues.

