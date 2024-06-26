‘Delabear’ killed: Black bear recently seen roaming neighborhoods fatally struck by car

By WPVI Staff

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) — A black bear, believed to have been the one spotted around roaming in Delaware neighborhoods recently, has died, according to state police.

The wild animal, affectionately named “Delabear,” was struck and killed by a car on Route 1 near School Bell Road around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

DelDOT was called to the scene and removed the bear from the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials remind residents to stay cautious and keep an eye out for wildlife when driving.

