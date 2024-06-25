Roommate of Temple student killed by boyfriend shares how she hopes her friend’s memory will live on

By Madeleine Wright

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Temple University is mourning the death of a student killed during what police say was an attack of domestic violence.

Nursing student Milan Jones, 20, was set to begin her third year of study at the College of Public Health this fall.

Philadelphia police say she was murdered by her boyfriend, Tymir Lackey, 21, at an apartment on Willington Street Saturday morning.

“They became involved in some kind of argument, at which time we believe that the individual assaulted her and caused her death,” Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore with the Philadelphia Police Department said. “The cause of death is blunt force, so it was obvious she was struck by the individual while inside.”

Temple University suspended Lackey after he was arrested and charged with murder.

Those close to the victim described her as smart and funny.

“Milan was a wonderful person,” Ghia Ledwidge, Jones’ best friend and roommate, said. “She was like, so nice. She couldn’t curse anybody out. She couldn’t be mean to anyone. She was like my sister, like, we went to Puerto Rico together last year.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 17.3% of students in Philadelphia have been physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend in the past year, which is almost twice the national average.

Jones’ sister-in-law has set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Jones’ funeral.

