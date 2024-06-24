3-year-old dies after fall from ninth floor window

By Ryan Jeltema

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a ninth floor window at an apartment building in Flint on Friday afternoon.

The boy fell around 12:25 p.m. from on the front side of Richert Manor, which is located at 902 E. Court St., according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the boy to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not identify the boy or his parents on Saturday.

Investigators also did not release any information about how the boy fell through the window. The Flint Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the incident.

A damaged window screen was laying on the ground outside the building near where the boy landed.

Richert Manor is a 12-story apartment building owned and operated by the Flint Housing Commission. The building has 195 single-room units for low-income residents.

