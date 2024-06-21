15 sets of twins graduating from one New Jersey high school

By Nick Caloway

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WCBS) — Ridgewood High School holds its graduation Wednesday night.

Of the 419 graduating seniors in the R.H.S. class of 2024, 30 of them have one thing in common: They’re twins.

“Actually no, I never realized there were so many twins,” senior, and twin, Charlotte Sands said.

For the most part, it has been twice the fun.

“I would say the best thing is always knowing someone is there for you and going through the same experiences at the same time,” twin Renee Peters said.

Renee and her twin sister Juliet see eye to eye on that.

“I think it’s nice to have, like, a built-in best friend that you can always talk to, even if it’s at home,” Juliet Peters said.

Morgan and Cameron Anderson are identical twins. They say that has its drawbacks.

“Everyone thinks we’re like the same person. And it’s really annoying,” Morgan said.

Most of the graduating twins are not identical, and many are polar opposites in the personality department, too.

“We have similar friend groups. But at the same time, we do have different friends. And we like to do different activities,” Charlotte Sands said.

Most of the twins are going to different colleges. Henry Rivera is headed to Michigan, and his sister Charlotte is headed to Michigan.

“I think I’ll miss him, and I’ll miss having, like, a buddy,” Charlotte Rivera said.

In the United States, only about 3% of babies born are twins. Ridgewood’s graduating class is more than double that.

The graduates will not be lining up next to their twins. The students will go in order of height and gender.

