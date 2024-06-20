2 persons of interest in surveillance photos being questioned in 12-year-old girl’s death, HPD says



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Two people have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, whose body was discovered in a north Houston creek earlier this week, sources told ABC13.

This comes less than 48 hours after the Houston Police Department released pictures of two male persons of interest in the case.

ABC13 is working to learn more about the case, but HPD has said there is no further information at this time.

Jocelyn’s body was found Monday off West Rankin Road near the North Freeway, walking distance from where she lives, after investigators believe she snuck out of her home around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Her mother last saw her when she went to bed, according to police.

ABC13 obtained surveillance camera images that appear to show Jocelyn’s last moments alive.

On Wednesday, ABC13 spoke to Jocelyn’s grandmother, who told us, “We really want justice for her. We are asking for everyone’s help.”

She describes her as an incredibly kind and loving girl. The family recently came back from their annual vacation at Garner State Park.

Later in the day, ABC13 spoke to the girl’s mother.

“She’s meant to be here. She’s supposed to be here,” Alexis Nungaray said. “She had aspirations for life. She loved everyone, was so kind. Greatest friend. Very goofy.”

Alexis Nungaray doesn’t believe her daughter knew the men caught on surveillance camera.

“She’s not one to be aggressive and be like, ‘Stop talking to me,'” she said. “She is very shy and quiet and keeps to herself. I felt like she maybe didn’t want to be rude, and that’s why she was pacing back and forth and safely get away from the situation. She unfortunately got caught with the wrong people at the wrong time.”

Jocelyn was reportedly talking to her 13-year-old boyfriend on the phone around midnight when he heard her talking with two adults.

Alexis Nungaray added that she tracked her daughter’s phone to a nearby skatepark when she realized she was missing.

HPD released photos of the persons of interest on Tuesday evening.

“There will be a report issued shortly with very bad, horrific circumstances,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said on Tuesday.

Investigators have been searching for surveillance video that will help lead them to the killer.

Billie Jackson was driving home from dropping her husband off from work on Monday morning when she says she made the disturbing discovery.

“I drove past, and when I looked up the creek, I thought it was a mannequin. I did a U-turn, and I stopped on the bridge, put my flashers on, looked down, and realized it was someone. I parked right here and called 911 immediately,” she said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Jocelyn died by strangulation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the girl’s death to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

