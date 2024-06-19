Skip to Content
Boy with autism awarded ‘Hometown Hero’ for calling 911 and saving mom who was having seizure

A 12-year-old boy was honored as a "Hometown Hero" for thinking quick when he saw his mother having a seizure and calling 911.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue via CNN Newsource
On May 3, Jarrell "JJ" Wilson, who is autistic, called 911 when he witnessed his mother having a seizure.
    PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A 12-year-old boy was honored as a “Hometown Hero” for thinking quick when he saw his mother having a seizure and calling 911.

On May 3, Jarrell “JJ” Wilson, who is autistic, called 911 when he witnessed his mother having a seizure.

Earlier this month, Wilson was recognized by his church and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with an award for his bravery. This past weekend, JJ and his mom met the 911 dispatcher who took his call and assisted him in getting medical help for his mother.

“Anytime someone calls 911, it is a stressful and emotional situation,” reads a Facebook post from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. “Important information must be passed quickly. JJ did just that, letting help know what was happening, answering questions quickly, clearly and calmly.”

The post adds: “Stay tuned, as there is another chapter coming soon regarding JJ and his bravery and calmness during a scary situation!”

