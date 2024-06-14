Group intervening in road rage incident stabbed, beaten on Boston Common, police say

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

BOSTON (WCVB) — A group of people who were trying to intervene in an apparent road rage incident were stabbed and beaten on Boston Common late Thursday night, police said.

The victims said they were walking across Park Street near Tremont Street just before midnight when they saw two groups of people involved in a road rage incident and intervened.

The two groups attacked the victims as they tried to stop the incident, police said.

Two people suffered stab wounds, one victim suffered a broken wrist, and the fourth victim was punched in the face, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, a man was shot in the Boston Common. Dana Loder, 30, of Lynnfield, was charged in connection with the shooting.

