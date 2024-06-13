Man attacks staffer at police headquarters

By Carlos Castañeda

Click here for updates on this story

PINOLE, California (KPIX) — A man was arrested in Pinole this week after attacking a staff member at the building that houses the Pinole police headquarters in an incident caught on surveillance camera.

Pinole police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the incident happened Tuesday at about 4:15 p.m. at the Pinole Public Safety Building which houses the Pinole Police Department and Pinole Fire Station 73.

A man entered the building at 880 Tennent Avenue and walked around the reception area while a police employee assisted another person at the front counter, police said. At first, the man used the drinking fountain and tried to open the locked lobby door to the police department’s inner office area. He then sat down and waited about two minutes while the staff member finished assisting the person at the counter.

When the person left, the man approached the counter and was greeted by the staff member. Police said the man responded by reaching out and ringing the counter bell several times and seconds later, grabbing the staff member by her right arm and pulling her toward him. Surveillance video showed the staff member breaking free and retreating into the main hallway as the suspect climbed over the counter and through the counter window to chase after her.

The victim made her way to the administrative office area with the help of another staff member. Officers who heard the commotion rushed to the reception area and were able to confront and arrest the suspect without further incident, police said.

The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Chester Victor, a resident of unincorporated San Pablo. Officers booked Victor at the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, assault, and an outstanding warrant.

The staffer suffered minor injuries to her arm when the suspect pulled on her. Police did not provide a possible motive for the attack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 510-724-1111.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.