Community shaken by deputies shot at during confrontation

DIXON, Illinois (WREX) — Dixon residents are shaken by three deputies and one suspect shot in Ogle County in the Lost Lake community.

One man who chose to remain anonymous says, “It’s a shock, it really is a surprise, because you don’t hear that happening, it’s not common to the area, it’s a small town.”

He adds it’s a community not many people even have access to.

“It’s a little private neighborhood, they have a gate guard. I’ve never actually been in that neighborhood unless you’re invited,” he explained.

He says the last time Dixon had this much attention was during an attempted shooting at Dixon High School in 2018.

“Five years, six years is a long time but at the same time it’s just the blink of an eye. And then to have something so shocking like that show up so close to home, you sit there and you question the mental health of our society,” the Dixon resident said.

David Yager, who lives in the Dixon community, says “I wasn’t surprised that much, because I think it can happen anywhere, but I think it’s a sad state of affairs when a small town can actually be affected like this by something that’s so tragic.”

Although he doesn’t know the victims his heart goes out to the people impacted.

“There is a great amount of loss to everyone, not only to this community, but the extended community because we all have families.”

As investigators continue to piece together a cause, many agree this shooting has shaken this small town.

“Nothing like that happens here and so that’s one of the reasons why we moved from Chicago here, number one for my job, number two for the area, and number three for the people that are so nice in this area,” added Yager.

The Illinois State Police are heading the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

