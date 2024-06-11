Skip to Content
Greenwood murder suspect arrested on college campus, police say

Published 4:20 PM

By Stephanie Moore

    GREENWOOD, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man facing a murder charge in Greenwood, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday morning on a college campus, according to the police department.

Greenwood police had been searching for 40-year-old Tony Matthew Landron, who they said was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Landron was arrested after being spotted walking through the parking lot of Piedmont Tech College about 8:30 a.m.

According to police, Landron was wanted in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tarrence Robinson.

Robinson was shot in the head about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Oakhill Street in Greenwood, police said.

Authorities said Landron and Robinson did know each other.

Landron was wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said.

