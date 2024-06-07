Loaded gun found in 3-year-old’s lunch bag at Pittsburgh school

By Andy Sheehan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A loaded gun was found in a 3-year-old’s lunch bag at a Pittsburgh school, police said.

Pittsburgh police said a Pittsburgh Morrow Pre-K staff member discovered the gun while preparing to hand out lunch bags. The staff member followed protocol and secured the gun without injury.

The district said the child had no idea the gun was in her lunchbox and is thanking the quick action of a staff member as police investigate.

“Thankfully, our staff has been trained on response and so she immediately secured it with the school principal, who contacted school police,” said Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh.

The gun was taken off school grounds, and the district reported the incident to Allegheny County Children and Family Services. It also turned the investigation over to the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit, which investigates crimes involving children.

“I’m not aware of where they are in their investigation,” Pugh said.

Pittsburgh Police have determined the handgun is registered, but through its spokesperson, say its investigation is ongoing and it’s not clear what charges — if any — will be brought against the parents or guardians.

Meanwhile, the district says it’s taking action on its own. Until Wednesday, all students at Morrow have been required to pass through metal detectors upon entering school, with the exception of the children in pre-K. Pugh says from now on, the pre-K students will also need to go through the detectors as well.

“We want parents to know that they are our partner in helping us keep schools safe. And so we really need them to again check their children’s lunchboxes, book bags, and make sure nothing’s coming into the school building that shouldn’t be there,” Pugh said.

The district says it will do all it can do to keep parents and students safe but can’t control what goes on outside of school grounds.

