Former owner of Evansville addiction counseling center sentenced to prison for dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — The former owner of an addiction treatment center in Evansville has been sentenced to prison for dealing drugs.

Prosecutor Diana Moers says that Michael Hagedorn was sentenced to a prison term of 10 years for dealing drugs plus an additional six years for a habitual offender enhancement, for a total of 16 years.

Hagedorn was arrested in 2023 after a large amount of drugs were seized.

Hagedorn was accused of selling the drugs to people who were attending his counseling services.

Deputy Prosecutor John Bober represented the State on this case and was able to obtain a guilty plea from the Defendant.

“Because of the diligent work of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task force, a large quantity of drugs is off the streets and out of our community. Hagedorn’s case is particularly egregious since he was a drug-addition counselor. Hagedorn is well-aware of the devastating impact drugs have on individuals and a community—yet he preyed on addicts and was profiting greatly from his drug sales. Drugs bring crime and destruction to the community, and their peddler is now in prison and out of Vanderburgh County. We are safer because of the efforts of the joint task force and prosecution,” Prosecutor Moers says.

