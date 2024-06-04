One hundred-day milestone since Sebastian Rogers disappeared

By Nick Beres

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — An unfortunate milestone, as the search for a missing teen reaches one hundred days.

Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his Hendersonville home more than three months ago.

It’s a case so many of us still follow.

Make no mistake, Rogers missing is not at this point a cold case.

The TBI, the FBI, and the Sumner County sheriff all say it remains active.

But, authorities also say they are no closer to solving the mystery of what happened to Sebastian.

In recent weeks, the most recent tip that turned out to be nothing was this photograph taken at a visitor center in North Carolina.

That look-a-like teen was identified and confirmed not to be Sebastian.

Since then things have been quiet: “We are doing everything we can do every time a tip comes down we follow up,” said Eric Craddock chief deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff’s office who heads up the investigation.

One hundred days since Sebastian disappeared is a milestone but Craddock says no one is giving up.

Unfortunately, the number of reported tips or potential sightings has decreased in recent weeks.

There are no more random search efforts by authorities.

But based on the investigation and search efforts to date, they do have a body of work to review.

“In the absence of information what we continue to do is go back over everything we’ve done once and give it a new set of eyes.”

Maybe someone with a fresh outlook will notice something in the search area that others have missed.

In the meantime, Craddock says they keep in touch with Sebastian’s parents who continue to cooperate having talked with them just this past week.

Everyone is frustrated over the lack of new leads, which unfortunately still results in crazy conspiracy theories.

“The rumor mill on social media has done nothing to advance this case.”

When something significant happens in the case we’ll hear about it first from authorities and not social media armchair detectives.

For now, investigators say all options still remain on the table including the possibility of foul play.

If you have a credible tip on the Sebastian Rogers case you can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

