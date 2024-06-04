Mom lucky to be alive after she was mauled by dog she rescued

By Lupita Murillo

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KVOA) — A Tucson mom is lucky to be alive after she was mauled by a dog she rescued and nursed back to health.

The dog, a pit bull, weighed 90 pounds and the woman says she knows she would not be alive today had it not been for her daughter.

Enza Piazza tells me her faith and her daughter saved her life. And she is forever grateful.

“She rag-dolled me back and forth.”

Baby Girl was the pit bull who nearly mauled her to death. Piazza says she rescued the dog from a homeless person in 2020, but last year the dog became vicious and violent.

“I couldn’t gasp for air, and that very moment I had no idea I had a collapsed lung, I had already lost two pints of blood.”

The dog would not let go, and that’s when Piazza’s daughter, Nina, shot and killed the pit bull.

“My mom reminded me of the gun that we had and she said ‘Go get it’ and I said ‘Are you sure?’ Because I didn’t want to do that”

She loaded the gun and shot the dog once.

“She started turning around and my mom said ‘Do it one more time’ so I did it one more time and she was still moving so I did it another time and that’s when she laid down.”

Enza says she was criticized by many people for putting the dog down in this manner.

“There was no controlling the situation at all and I would’ve never hurt her ever. I rescued her, I would’ve never hurt her.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.