Witnesses help remove pilot from burning helicopter after crash, police say

By Matt Leighton

DANBURY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Witnesses helped remove a pilot from a burning helicopter after it crashed in the woods in a New Hampshire town, police said.

Danbury police said emergency personnel responded around 12:50 p.m. Saturday to the area of 208 Dean Road for the reported helicopter crash.

Authorities said the pilot, who was flying a Hughes TH-55, lost control near a landing site and crashed.

The helicopter caught fire and the fire was spread to the woods, police said. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only one onboard.

Police said the person was able to partially exit the helicopter after the crash but witnesses who heard the crash went to the area and were able to completely get the person out of the burning helicopter and render aid until first responders got there.

Police said the witnesses’ actions were “instrumental” in saving the person’s life.

The pilot was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA starting on Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash can reach out to the Danbury Police Department.

