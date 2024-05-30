Year after fatal crash, DA says no charges will be filed

By WQOW staff

BARRON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — A tragic crash on Memorial Day 2023 left three people dead, including two children, in Barron County. On Thursday, the DA said no criminal charges will be filed in the case.

The crash involved a van with 10 people inside, and a car with four people inside. It happened on Highway 25 near County Road A, north of Ridgeland. A 54-year-old in the van died, as well as a 13 and 14 year old in the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Barron County DA Brian Wright said the driver of the car, a 17-year-old, did not stop at the stop sign while driving on County Road A. He was driving with his brothers in the car when he was hit by the van driving on Highway 25.

Wright said the 17-year-old had a valid license, and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, nor was he driving recklessly.

Wright said that on the same day and time this year, a State Patrol officer replicated the driving path of the 17-year-old. The trooper said the position of the sun and angle of sunlight made it hard to see the stop sign, which was yellow and blends into the surroundings, especially to someone unfamiliar with the intersection. Wright said the 17-year-old’s lack of driving experience was also taken into consideration.

Following the crash, WisDOT has attached a blinking amber light to the stop sign, Wright said. WisDOT also added three sets of rumble strips to County Road A. The left and right arrow sign indicating a T intersection was also fixed.

Wright said the crash on May 29, 2023 was a tragic accident and charges would only further add to the tragedy. The driver is being issued a traffic citation.

