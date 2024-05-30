Memorial Day begins 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, AAA says

By Gino Vicci

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The deadliest time of year for teens to be behind the wheel is the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, according to AAA.

“This is the time of year there is an increase in fatal crashes involving teen drivers,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA.

Woodland said the data is staggering.

“According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, nearly half of teen driver-related deaths occur during the 100 deadliest days period,” she said.

AAA released this data following Memorial Day weekend:

National Teen Driver Statistics:

An average of 2,146 teens are involved in deadly crashes every year, and 670 (31%) of those occur during the 100 Deadliest Days. These crashes result in an average of 2,390 deaths per year, and 744 of those fatalities occur during the 100 Deadliest Days. Michigan Teen Driver Statistics:

On average, 63 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes each year, and 23 (36%) of those occur during the 100 Deadliest Days. These crashes result in an average of 68 deaths per year, and 25 (36%) of those fatalities occur during the 100 Deadliest Days. Woodland said the only way to create a safer summer for teen drivers is to educate them.

“One of the single most important things parents can do to help their teens become safe drivers is to be involved in the learning process with their teens, and they also want to spend time coaching them while they’re behind the wheel and have a serious discussion about safety while your teen is behind the wheel,” Woodland said.

Other important safety reminders for parents, according to AAA:

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16-19. For every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

Distracted driving. Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes. Electronics like cell phones and in-vehicle infotainment systems are considered the second-biggest distraction to teen drivers. The biggest distractions are teen passengers. Driving with teen passengers. Research shows that the risk of a fatal crash increases in direct relation to the number of teenagers in a car (NHTSA). Having other passengers in the car can contribute to peer pressure and the impulse to engage in dangerous habits like speeding and aggressive driving.

Speeding. Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

Not wearing a safety belt. Teens who buckle up significantly reduce their risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.

