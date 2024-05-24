Woman bitten by Catholic priest during communion, “He wouldn’t give me the cookie”

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Central Florida Catholic priest is charged with battery after a woman says he bit her during communion.

She told police in St. Cloud that the scuffle began after he initially refused to give her the sacrament.

“He wouldn’t give me the cookie. I don’t know if it was the way I was dressed, or if it is what I like,” the woman said.

A witness said, “So, he tried to forcefully shove it in her mouth. She backed up. She said, ‘no, don’t do that’ and she tried to get it and that is when he went crazy.”

The priest tells a different story.

He said the woman had come to an earlier Mass, but did not seem to understand how to receive communion. So, he denied her the Eucharist.

He says their conflict occurred when she returned for a later Mass and as she reached for an entire batch of communion wafers.

“I am not judging you, I am asking you, did you confess after Mass? If you did not confess, I can not give you communion. I bit her, I am not denying that. I am defending myself and the sacrament.”

The priest said he reacted as he did to “protect the sacrament. “

