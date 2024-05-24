Family surprised with new home after house was damaged more than a year ago

By Sooji Nam

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — The Adams family could not believe their eyes when they drove up to their new driveway in Port St. Lucie on Thursday.

Not only were family friends gathered at their newly renovated home, but also Port St. Lucie Police and St. Lucie County Fire District, who showed their support for the family.

The Adams had been living in their home since 2017. But they had begun to run into some issues with their house, in addition to damages from severe weather. As they were trying to find a contractor, family friends decided to jump in and help rebuild.

“They had water damage, mildew and some other things. In my opinion was uninhabitable, so we moved the family out and rebuild their home,” Jeff Hardin, owner of Straticon Construction Services, told WPBF 25 News.

The family had been staying with a friend for more than a year. And on Thursday, they were finally able to see their new home.

“We’re really excited,” Mike Adams told WPBF 25 News.

He and his wife, Lori, have four children. Both of their sons have a rare genetic disorder.

“Their words were, ‘We want to take care of you.’ And we think that they have done more than just take care of us,” Lori Adams, told WPBF 25 News.

She also said her oldest daughter had made a lot of sacrifices for her siblings when their home needed many repairs.

“She slept in the living room for like over like almost two years,” Lori Adams said.

So, on Thursday, she wanted to make sure her daughter could cut the ribbon to their new home and check out her brand-new room herself.

“We just really love the community of Port St. Lucie and Treasure Coast area, always really, really blessed us. And we can’t say enough about how awesome it’s been to be a part of this community,” Mike Adams said.

He told WPBF 25 News he wants to continue giving back and serving the community. So, Adams’ next stop?

The Police Academy.

