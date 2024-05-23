Man catches “monstrous” record-breaking white perch in Michigan

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man now holds a state record after catching what he called a “monstrous” white perch on Lake St. Clair last month.

Scott Smith, of Adrian, was fishing with a friend on April 25 when he caught a white perch weighing 2 pounds, 5.92 ounces and measuring 16.25 inches. This record-breaking fish was their last catch of the day.

Cindy Cordo caught the previous state-record white perch in Muskegon County’s Bear Lake in 2015. It weighed 2 pounds and measured 13.57 inches.

Cleyo Harris, a fisheries biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, verified Smith’s catch as the new record.

“I’ve been fishing in Michigan for close to 65 years,” Smith said. “I grew up fishing the Detroit River. We used to ride our bikes down there as kids, throw in a line with our bait and ‘ride’ the catch home.”

This catch isn’t Smith’s first record, though. The fisherman’s first world record came from the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame for a rainbow trout in 1996.

Now, he holds 53 world records – a mix of line-class and all-tackle awards – in fly fishing and has competed in fishing tournaments around the world.

“Sometimes you’re in the right spot at the right time, and sometimes you just get lucky.”

Even though Smith has reeled in many world records, this is his first state record.

“Sometimes you’re in the right spot at the right time, and sometimes you just get lucky.”

In addition to being a dentist and fly-fishing guide, Smith has been a fly-fishing instructor in Northern Michigan for 35 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.