Residents concerned about dolphin stuck for days in small South Jersey creek

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) — A dolphin has been stuck for several days in a small body of water in Cape May County, far from its natural habitat.

South Jersey residents living nearby told Action News on Monday they’re concerned for its safety.

“I can’t help myself, I’m out here three to four times a day just to make sure he’s ok. I feel bad for the little guy, he shouldn’t be trapped in the little creek,” explained William Drury.

Drury says he first saw the dolphin a few days ago.

The stranded animal is something you don’t see every day. Many have said it’s extraordinary but sad.

“He said a dolphin is stuck in the creek. I thought he was kidding, I said, ‘No way.’ Sure enough, there he was swimming,” said Anthony Ciferni, describing how Drury called him about the dolphin.

People from Cape May Court House say the dolphin was first spotted earlier this week. No one knows for sure how the animal ended up in the small creek.

“I thought by now somebody would’ve come and definitely helped him,” said Drury.

They say its journey had to be interesting to get there, and sadly, the dolphin has been stuck ever since.

“This goes all the way out that way, back under Route 47, then out towards the bay,” Ciferni explained about the creek.

Residents have made several calls to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, wanting professionals to come help.

“It should be in its natural habitat instead of a creek, it can’t swim around that much,” said Melanie Ciferni.

The director of the center says they’re facilitating a plan and are in the process of bringing in equipment from out of state.

However, experts wouldn’t disclose specifics about their rescue plan.

People say they just want the dolphin to make it to safety.

“I just sit here for hours every day. It’s sad, there’s not gonna be enough food for it eventually, obviously not enough room for it,” said Alexa Anaya, who lives down the street.

People continue to stop by daily to make sure no one messes with the dolphin.

