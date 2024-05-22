Apparent tornado topples truck on Iowa highway

By KCCI staff

NEVADA, Iowa (KCCI) — Traffic camera video shows an apparent tornado topple a semi-truck along an Iowa highway.

A line of severe storms pushed across the state late Tuesday afternoon, prompting tornado warnings in several counties — including Story County. That’s where video captured high winds toppling a semi-truck along Highway 30 near Nevada, Iowa.

The video shows several cars and trucks driving on the highway as winds pick up, obscuring visibility. Those winds eventually toppled a large truck, which was stopped on the highway.

There has been no word if any injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s storms produced fierce tornadoes in southwest Iowa that caused massive damage in the Adair County town of Greenfield and toppled several wind turbines in Adams County.

The Weather Channel is reporting one death from the storms, saying only: “A​ woman in Iowa died after being ejected from her vehicle as severe weather moved through today. Further details weren’t immediately available.”

Much of Iowa is under a Level 4 of 5 risk of severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Iowa’s last Level 4 severe risk was in April 2023. All severe threats are possible in central Iowa through about 8 p.m., including tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

