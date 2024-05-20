Georgia high school student graduates from college before receiving high school diploma

By Kyron Neveaux

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — NeeAli Scott, a 17-year-old senior at Savannah Arts Academy, earned her college degree before walking across the stage to receive her high school diploma.

“I really just wanted to get as much education, a college education, as I can now for free. In the state of Georgia, you get 30 credits free,” said Scott. “So that’s already half of the associate’s degree.”

Scott is getting a headstart on her education. She started with dual enrollment and decided to aim for an associate’s degree, intending to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

“Definitely, some classes gave me a little more of a challenge than others,” said Scott.

The Savannah Arts Academy senior graduated from Savannah State University with an associate of science degree nearly a month before graduating high school.

“Savannah State didn’t offer some classes at the time (but) Georgia Southern did, so I took classes from there as well,” said Scott.

Balancing high school and college wasn’t the only thing on her schedule; the 17-year-old also had a packed after-school routine.

“Then, usually, I would go to work at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, and then after that, I would usually have a dance.”

In the end game, the 17-year-old from the southside of Savannah has bigger plans once she becomes Dr. Scott

” I would like to work in an inner-city hospital and give back to the youth here in Savannah or wherever I may end up,” said Scott.

NeeAli will graduate from Savannah Arts Academy on Monday.

She has not decided where to attend school, but Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are her top options.

