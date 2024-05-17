Little League pitcher throws perfect game, striking out 16 of 18 hitters

By Mike Toole

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Little League pitcher in Massachusetts threw a perfect game Wednesday night.

Twelve-year-old Tyler Fabiano struck out 16 of the 18 hitters he faced for the Wakefield Cardinals in their 1-0 win over the Royals. Little League games are just six innings. Only two of batters actually put the bat on the ball during the game, Fabiano said.

“They didn’t really swing”

“They didn’t really swing so they made my job a lot easier,” he told WBZ-TV Thursday. “They were right down the middle. They just didn’t swing.”

Fabiano said he was nervous when the final hitter came up to the plate. The middle school student struck him out on a fastball, ending the best game he ever pitched.

“I was just happy and excited,” Fabiano said. “I’d like to thank my catcher and I did my thing and I pitched the ball and I threw it.”

Fabiano needed just 72 pitches to throw the perfect game. He said he’s not aware of anyone else in the league throwing a perfect game or even a no-hitter. This is Fabiano’s third year in Little League.

“Like eating a bowl of cereal”

“He was just up there like Cool Hand Luke. Not a care in the world, just throwing them right down the pipe, strike, strike, strike, strike,” said Cardinals’ assistant coach Mike Viselli. “He was just like, it’s nothing, just like he’s eating a bowl of cereal. He’s just like, ‘Bring ’em on.'”

“I call him Tyler Fabulous,” Viselli told WBZ. “He doesn’t like that. He’s very low maintenance.”

Fabiano said he would like to pitch in college. When he’s not pitching for the first place Cardinals he plays shortstop and his favorite position, first base.

His next game is Tuesday against the Cubs. Could he do it again?

“They’re not as good as the Royals, so maybe I have a good chance, but you never know,” he told WBZ with a smile.

Who’s your favorite player or team?

When asked who his favorite Major League player is, he said, “I don’t know. I don’t really watch the MLB a lot.”

So is he a Boston Red Sox fan? “I guess,” Fabiano said. “They’re not very good.”

Fabiano also plays basketball and soccer, but said baseball is his best sport.

Very proud parents

“He didn’t have much room for error,” Tyler’s father David Fabiano said about the 1-0 game. “I was so happy for him. He works hard at it. He’s a good kid and, very proud.”

Tyler’s mother Robyn told WBZ she didn’t know a perfect game was such a “big deal,” but added, “I do now!”

The Fabianos had no celebration after the game because Tyler just wanted to get home.

“He’s very calm and cool and simple,” David said. “It’s pretty impressive. It will be fun to look back on this in years and remember this night.”

