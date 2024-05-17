Hitchhikers steal car at 7-Eleven

By Jeremy Lee

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV) — A pair of hitchhikers are behind bars after allegedly stealing a car while the driver was inside a Puna 7-Eleven.

Hitchhiking is illegal across the islands, though not enforced. For a male driver, his good deed last week of picking up two local hitchhikers on Hawaii Island did not go unpunished.

Soon, his girlfriend’s car was being driven out of the 7-Eleven parking lot, and out of Pahoa town entirely.

The driver entrusted the two hitchhikers in the Nissan Versa, leaving it running while he made a purchase at the Pahoa Village Drive 7-Eleven.

For 21-year-old Kauka Santiago, a sentence without parole is a possible consequence. Santiago was convicted for a robbery during the COVID-19 pandemic and pepper sprayed a man in the face as documented in a previous 2021 home robbery charge. Santiago has prior vehicle thefts on his record as well.

It’s all a reminder for drivers, or even potential passengers, to minimize risk.

“You know, people should definitely exercise caution,” Capt. Rio Ammon-Wilkins told Island News. “You’re confined within your vehicle with this person and you don’t know whether they’re under the influence of drugs, whether they may be armed, you know, or what their mental state is.”

“When you’re picking up a stranger off the side of the road, you really never know what could potentially lie ahead,” Amon-Wilkins reminded the public.

Hawaii Police previously reported that Kauka Santiago is known to dress as a woman and previously used the name Crystal.

Santiago’s companion, Kawai Kahee, also has had previous run-ins with the law. Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Police were able to recover the vehicle the following day in Leilani Estates without incident. Santiago is being held in lieu of $55,000 bond. Bail for Kahee was set at $45,000.

