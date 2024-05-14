National Police Week Lafayette Badge Hunt

By Madison Kopp

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is hosting a badge scavenger hunt throughout the city of Lafayette.

This week is National Police Week and officers from LPD will be hiding a velcro police badge somewhere in Lafayette everyday.

Once you have found the badge, you can bring it to the Public Safety Center and claim your prize.

Lafayette Police Chief Scott explains why they chose to do this event.

“We want to engage the community and awareness to what law enforcement does and bring recognition to law enforcement and those who have lost there lives and those who serve our communities.”

“We are doing something that I think is really fun. We are hiding little badges around town all week and whoever finds the badge we do have a prize package if they bring it back to the police department. It is a $20 gift card and some other things. We always strive for the community and want to engage with people,” said Chief Galloway.

Be sure to follow LPD on their social media for daily clues and maybe you will be a lucky winner.

