Bakery owners cancel Drag Story Hour event after ‘threatening’ and ‘violent’ messages

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A bakery in Menomonee Falls canceled a ‘Drag Story Hour and Cupcake Decorating’ event after they said they received ‘threatening’ and ‘violent’ messages.

The event at Batter and Mac was scheduled as a fundraiser for Courage MKE, which helps advocate for LGBTQ people in our community, as well as helping them find housing, scholarships grants, and more.

“We were going to have the kids come in, read a book about love and acceptance, decorate some cupcakes, and just have a good and fun time to raise money for Courage MKE,” said co-owner Brittany Wohlfeil.

According to a Facebook post from Batter and Mac, “These events are a great tool for promoting creativity in your minds, tearing down stereotypes, and promoting inclusion.”

Wohlfeil went on to say in the post that others in the community did not agree with the event, and that “the messages we received regarding this event have become threatening in a violent nature.”

Co-owner Kasey Gusho said they received a number of threatening calls from ‘no-caller ID’ numbers telling them to shut down the event.

“We were being called a lot of names — a lot of names,” explained Gusho. “It was overwhelming and just kind of sad and just disappointing.”

It was then that Gusho and Wohlfeil decided to cancel the event out of concern for patron, staff, performer, and neighborhood safety.

Batter and Mac says it is still hosting its Drag Bingo Night, which is sold out, and adding another date due to high demand.

They also just opened up ticket sales for a “Chopped” style competition, which will also benefit Courage MKE.

Other Facebook posts show Menomonee Falls Village Trustee, Ann Lessila, was one of the people vocally against the event.

Lessila replied “spread the word” to a commenter saying they will no longer be shopping at the bakery.

She also wrote in response to the backlash on her trustee Facebook page: “I am going to leave all of the comments on my page so it’s out in the public who wants to groom children.”

Mackar reached out to Lessila for comment. She sent back an email saying she “believes the community deserves to know the details of the event.”

“Shouldn’t we support those who do good for others, regardless of who they’re doing good for?” asked Courage MKE executive director, Brad Schlaikowski. “[Drag] is a person in a costume in makeup. That’s all it is. If it’s anything bigger than that to you it’s because you made it that way.”

Despite the controversy Batter and Mac owners say they will continue raising funds in June for Courage MKE.

“Bakery is for everybody. Our bakery is for everybody and we try to welcome everybody,” said Wohlfeil. “Even if you disagree with us, you’re still welcome here.”

